Two men shot in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two men shot in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that injured two men.

According to the Providence Police Department, two males, ages 20 and 25 were shot near the intersection of Oxford Street and Croyland Road.

First responders arrived a little after 1:00 p.m., and both victims were quickly transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

As of 3:00 p.m., the younger victim had been released from hospital, and the 25-year-old victim is in stable condition. 

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.