Two men shot in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon that injured two men.
According to the Providence Police Department, two males, ages 20 and 25 were shot near the intersection of Oxford Street and Croyland Road.
First responders arrived a little after 1:00 p.m., and both victims were quickly transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.
As of 3:00 p.m., the younger victim had been released from hospital, and the 25-year-old victim is in stable condition.
No further information is available at this time.
