Robbery suspect sought by North Smithfield Police

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — A man who was seen grabbing money out of a cash register is wanted by North Smithfield Police.

The suspect, seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with “CAIRNS” written on the front, and his hood up and tied tightly to obscure his identity, allegedly robbed the CT Gas located on Smithfield Road around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

North Smithfield Police said the suspect was unarmed at the time of the robbery, and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

It was noted the suspect was also wearing dark grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information leading to the identification of the suspect, theya re asked to contact the North Smithfield Police Detectives at 401-762-1212 ext. 226.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017