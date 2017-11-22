City of Providence announces free holiday parking

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The City of Providence will have free holiday parking starting on Friday authorities announced on Wednesday.

Two hours of free parking will be offered to shoppers on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and will last until January 1, 2018.

Mayor Jorge Elorza, announced the free parking in tandem with the re-launch of #ThinkPVD, a campaign that in light of Small Business Saturday, wants to promote residents and visitors to “think, shop and buy locally” during the busy holiday season.

“Small Business Saturday reminds us of just how important it is to support our local business community,” said Mayor Jorge Elorza. “As families prepare for their holiday shopping, we urge them to #ThinkPVD and make sure to visit some of our outstanding shops and restaurants. Supporting these businesses is a direct investment in our neighborhoods.”

Shoppers, business owners, and diners are encouraged to post their experiences on social media using the hashtag #ThinkPVD.

Holiday parking will be available in the following commercial districts:

Atwells Avenue – Bradford Street to Knight Street

Spruce Street – Dean Street to Acorn Street

Dean Street – Atwells Ave to West Exchange Street

Acorn Street – Spruce Street to Atwells Avenue

Bradford Street – Atwells Avenue to Jones Street

Bond Street – Atwells Avenue to Spruce Street

Broad Street – Public Street to Montgomery Street

Downtown Providence – bounded by Fountain Street, Memorial Boulevard, Weybosset Street, Empire Street and Friendship Street (from Dyer Street to Dorrance Street)

Hope Street – Rochambeau Avenue to Blackstone Boulevard

North Main Street – Thomas Street to Park Row

Olneyville Square – Route 10 to Sydney Street and Delaine Street to Atwood Street to Magnolia Street

South Main Street – James Street to Packet Street

Point St – From Eddy to East Franklin St

Thayer Street – Bowen Street to Waterman Street

Wayland Square – East Angell Street/Angell Street to Gano Street and Wayland Avenue from Angell Street to Pitman Street

Wickenden/Ives – Wickenden Street at Benefit Street to Ives Street at Preston Street

“The two-hour parking limit will be strictly enforced by parking enforcement officers. Cars parked illegally in prohibited areas, including crosswalks and tow zones, will be ticketed during this period, as always,” authorities noted.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017