Thirteen arrested for failure to pay child support

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thirteen men were arrested on Wednesday for failure to pay almost $500,000 child support.

Rhode Island State Police said that deputies from the Division of Sheriffs were dispatched across the state to capture the thirteen men with outstanding court orders.

All were wanted for failure to pay a combined $417,928.37 in child support.

“Chief Sheriff David M. DeCesare said deputies from across the state were deployed to arrest more than two dozen people who were identified by the state Office of Child Support Services as top priorities for apprehension based on the amount of child support they owed,” said Laura Mead-Kirk with Rhode Island State Police. “The Rhode Island Family Court previously issued Reciprocal Body Attachments for Failure to Appear for Non-support for each of these individuals.”

One of the thirteen men arrested was a registered sex offender, officials said.

“The teams were successful in arresting 13 people, including a registered sex offender, wanted for a total of 18 cases of failure to pay child support,” said Chief Sheriff David M. DeCesare.

In order to make processing easier, authorities used a prisoner transport vehicle as a mobile cellblock.

All those arrested were brought to Family Court. They are listed below:

Travys Barros, 29, 376 Potters Ave., Providence, owes $12,044.02

Leo Champagne, 51, 222 Burnside Ave., Woonsocket, owes $3,002.44 (Identified as a registered sex offender)

Lucas D’Alessio, 38, of 657 Greenville Ave., Johnston, owes $6,745.69

Damon Delcore, 46, 21 Petti Drive, West Warwick, owes $10,129.65 (no photo available)

Jobin Kankam, 40, of 22 Knight St., Central Falls, owes $33,258.08 (Also wanted on a District Court bench warrant)

Kenneth Kirk, 48, 39 Vine St., Apt. 25, West Warwick, owes $46,223.90 (no photo available)

Randy Lempitsky, 36, of 10 Spruce Ave., Cranston, owes $65,635.37

Devin Lopes, 44, of 165 Smith St., Warwick, owes $20,965.51

Keith Montgomery, 42, 464 North Main St., Woonsocket, owes $99,859.95

Shawn Myers, 44, of 7255 Post Road, North Kingstown, owes $48,914.50

Aaron Simas, 39, 8 Audrey St., Providence, owes $13,714.23

Thomas Villella, 34, 12 View Ave., Warwick, owes $29,912.24 (Also wanted on a Superior Court bench warrant)

Wayne Boss, owes $27,522.79 (age, address, photo unavailable)

