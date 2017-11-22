Three men shot in one day in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police responded to a shooting early Wednesday evening.

Responders were dispatched to Fairmount Ave around 6:30 p.m., for the report of a male who was shot.

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old male was found shot, and subsequently transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials noted three suspects were seen leaving the scene of the shooting, in what a appeared to masks in the style of the movie 'The Purge.'

His condition is unknown at this time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Providence Police were also dispatched to a double shooting in the area of Oxford Street, and Croyland Road.

Police are investigating both shootings at this time.

