Three men shot in one day in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Three men shot in one day in Providence

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence Police responded to a shooting early Wednesday evening.

Responders were dispatched to Fairmount Ave around 6:30 p.m., for the report of a male who was shot. 

Upon arrival, a 22-year-old male was found shot, and subsequently transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Officials noted three suspects were seen leaving the scene of the shooting, in what a appeared to masks in the style of the movie 'The Purge.'

His condition is unknown at this time. 

Earlier on Wednesday, Providence Police were also dispatched to a double shooting in the area of Oxford Street, and Croyland Road.

Police are investigating both shootings at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.