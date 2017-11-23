ABC6 rides along on holiday DUI patrol with Woonsocket Police

By John Krinjak

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police officers all across the state are stepping up patrols on one of the biggest drinking nights of the year.

At 8PM this Thanksgiving Eve, Officer Jason Berthelette of the Woonsocket Police Department is just beginning his shift on DUI detail.

"To look for impaired drivers obviously a radar gun, we'll check for speed. Portable breath test, which is kind of a smaller unit," said Berthelette.

As we head out in Downtown Woonsocket, Officer Berthelette keeps an eye on drivers near local bars--and for those doing anything out of the ordinary.

"Speeding, decidedly slower than the speed limit, inappropriate braking, things that you'd normally be able to do but can't because you're impaired," said Berthelette.

Our first stop is this guy--who ran a stop sign. We follow him for a few blocks, before activating those blue lights.

After speaking with the driver, it's clear he isn't drunk, and he gets a warning.

Next is this driver--who's driving with her headlights off.

After being pulled over, it's determined she's not impaired either, but she gets a ticket for the headlights.

Rhode Island drivers who are impaired will likely end up at their local police station--or at the so-called BAT Mobile in Warwick.

It has everything from breathalizers to laptops where officers can write summonses, even two holding cells for drunk drivers who get caught.

"This is more of a public relations thing. That's why it's sitting out here with its lights on so people driving around can see it. Just seeing this lit up it may keep someone from driving drunk and we're not going to have to deal with it later," said Sgt. John Kelly of the Warwick Police Department.

"I'd much rather people sitting around a table eating turkey enjoying each others company and not having to spend it here," said Berthelette.

