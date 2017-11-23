Cartwright's Buzzer-Beater Lifts PC Over Belmont, 66-65

Providence College Press Release

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – In a chaotic last minute Belmont seemed to have the upper hand.



With the game tied at 63 and less than 10 seconds to go, Bruins’ forward Dylan Windler converted on an alley-oop to put Belmont up two.



The Friars’ elected to not call timeout allowing senior Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) to come sprinting down the floor and drill a game winning three point field goal at the buzzer handing Providence a 66-65 win over Belmont at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Wednesday night.



The game capped off the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warriors Project.



Providence (4-1) trailed 58-55 with 3:17 to play after Bruins’ freshman Nick Hopkins (11 points) hit a three from the corner, but the Friars went on a 6-0 run highlighted by a pair of Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) baskets to go up 61-58 with 1:40 left.



Hopkins hurt Providence once again in the games waning moments as he drilled a three to push Belmont back in front 63-61 with 40 seconds to go.



Senior forward Rodney Bullock (Hampton, Va.) came up clutch hitting two free throws to tie the game up at 63 with 27 seconds left setting the stage for Cartwright’s heroics.



Cartwright finished the game with 17 points on 7-of-13 shooting.



Bullock poured in 15 points to go with eight rebounds.



Belmont entered Wednesday night’s matchup 11th in Division 1 in made three point field goals so it was of little surprise when the Bruins started firing from long range in the first half.



The Friars’ perimeter defense was up to the challenge as they held Belmont to just 5-of-19 from behind the arc over the first 20 minutes.



On the other end of the floor senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn) helped gear Providence to a first half advantage. Lindsay splashed three three-pointers while Bullock added six points and three rebounds to pace the Friars to a 28-25 lead at the break.



Windler came out and hit consecutive shots from behind the arc in the second half to give Belmont a 31-30 lead but the Friars immediately responded.



Bullock and Diallo connected on back-to-back and one layups to put the Friars back up five.



The Bruins, however, were relentless. After Lindsey hit his fourth three pointer of the night, Belmont answered with a 5-0 run capped off by a Hopkins trey off an offensive rebound to go back up 47-45 with nine minutes to play.



Belmont increased their lead to four, 55-51, but Cartwright hit a pull up in the lane and then finished a strong drive to the basket to tie the game at 55 with less than four minutes to go.



The Friars will return to action on Saturday, Nov. 25 versus ACC foe Boston College at 8 p.m. on FS1.



