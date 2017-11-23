Safety barriers put in place for pedestrians at Wrentham Outlets

By: News Staff

WRENTHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A popular shopping center is taking extra security precautions for Black Friday.

Special barriers are now in place at the end of all walkways at the Wrentham Outlets.

The barriers are designed to block vehicles from jumping onto sidewalks and crashing into people.

“Internationally that’s been the way terrorists are launching their attacks, goes back to Paris, but most recently Manhattan,” said Deputy Chief Bill McGrath of the Wrentham Police Department.

Last month, a terrorist plowed into a busy bike path in lower Manhattan killing eight people.

The barriers may be going up in time for Black Friday, but they say they will be permanent.

