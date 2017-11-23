Fellini’s Pizzeria serving famous Thanksgiving pizza - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fellini’s Pizzeria serving famous Thanksgiving pizza

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island pizza shop is turning its Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicacy.

Since 2006, the Providence and Cranston locations of Fellini’s have been serving up its famous Thanksgiving pizza.

The ingredients include turkey, mashed potato, stuffing, and gravy, which replace marinara sauce.

How popular is it? A week before Thanksgiving, the pizzeria already had 100 preorders.

“It’s delicious, the potato is perfect, the turkey, all the ingredients are always great, it’s good, it’s worth it, it’s worth the wait,” said Seth Krasnianski of Rehoboth.

Fellini’s told ABC6 News that Wednesday was the busiest day of the year for them. In fact, they said it was busier than New Year’s Eve and the Super Bowl.

