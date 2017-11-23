Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.

Trump continued the annual presidential tradition during an event Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden. The act of leniency means 47-pound Drumstick and 36-pound Wishbone will instead get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm.

First lady Melania Trump and son Barron joined the president for the light-hearted ceremony. The White House sought public input to determine which gobbler should be pardoned.

Trump says Drumstick was the winner, though both birds usually are given a reprieve.

President George H. W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 when he spared an unnamed, 50-pound turkey.

Trump was headed to his Florida estate later Tuesday for Thanksgiving.

