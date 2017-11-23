Church hosts Thanksgiving breakfast for those in need

By Alana Cerrone

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) - Before most people woke up Thanksgiving morning, dozens of parishioners and volunteers were already at St. Paul’s Church in Pawtucket cooking up a storm.

It's breakfast, not the traditional Thanksgiving dinner, but still about a hundred people came out to the church to share a meal.

It's thanks to a long-standing tradition to help community members in need. But feeding close to 100 people takes a lot of work and a lot of help. About 30 volunteers were there as late as midnight getting ready for the meal.

The food comes from donations by parishioners and other organizations.

And volunteers put in the time to cook serve and clean, but they say it's worth it to be able to give back.

