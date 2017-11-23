Black Friday shoppers camping out to be first to snag deals - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Black Friday shoppers camping out to be first to snag deals

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) -- People lined up at area stores as early as Wednesday evening, trying to be the first in line when they open for Black Friday. 

Most of the big-box stores don't open until 1AM Friday, but that hasn't stopped die-hard shoppers from lining up and camping out to be the first to get their hands on those deals.

At Wal-Mart shoppers started arriving at 10PM Wednesday. At Best Buy we met folks who got there at 8PM.

Folks we spoke to say the deals are worth it. They save hundreds of dollars, mostly on electronics--everything from TVs to game systems.

But it's also about the camaraderie. People come here year after year, and see many of the same faces. 

"This is my second year, his sixth year," said Jonathan Ferreira of Seekonk. "The TV is $298, normally 400, 500 bucks."

"They have a TV, i heard it's a Toshiba, I don't know what it is, but it's a 50-inch, it's $199 and I have to have it. Everybody comes here, they camp out, they get great deals, we party, I'm Chef Boyar-Campbell," said Janice Campbell of East Providence. "I'm on my way back home to go get food and make it happen,"

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.