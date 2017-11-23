Black Friday shoppers camping out to be first to snag deals

By John Krinjak

SEEKONK, Mass. (WLNE) -- People lined up at area stores as early as Wednesday evening, trying to be the first in line when they open for Black Friday.

Most of the big-box stores don't open until 1AM Friday, but that hasn't stopped die-hard shoppers from lining up and camping out to be the first to get their hands on those deals.

At Wal-Mart shoppers started arriving at 10PM Wednesday. At Best Buy we met folks who got there at 8PM.

Folks we spoke to say the deals are worth it. They save hundreds of dollars, mostly on electronics--everything from TVs to game systems.

But it's also about the camaraderie. People come here year after year, and see many of the same faces.

"This is my second year, his sixth year," said Jonathan Ferreira of Seekonk. "The TV is $298, normally 400, 500 bucks."

"They have a TV, i heard it's a Toshiba, I don't know what it is, but it's a 50-inch, it's $199 and I have to have it. Everybody comes here, they camp out, they get great deals, we party, I'm Chef Boyar-Campbell," said Janice Campbell of East Providence. "I'm on my way back home to go get food and make it happen,"

