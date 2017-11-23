Double rollover under investigation

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A double rollover is under investigation Rhode Island State Police said on Thursday.

Officials from both Providence Police and Rhode Island State Police responded to the serious crash in the area of John J. Partington Way and I-95 South around 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

One vehicle lost control and rolled over, said Laura Meade-Kirk with Rhode Island State Police. The other vehicle, while trying to avoid the first crash, also rolled over, but ended up going through the metal fence and onto the embankment of I-95 South.

One person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital as a result of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

