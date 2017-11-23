Double rollover under investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Double rollover under investigation

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A double rollover is under investigation Rhode Island State Police said on Thursday.

Officials from both Providence Police and Rhode Island State Police responded to the serious crash in the area of John J. Partington Way and I-95 South around 2:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving. 

One vehicle lost control and rolled over, said Laura Meade-Kirk with Rhode Island State Police. The other vehicle, while trying to avoid the first crash, also rolled over, but ended up going through the metal fence and onto the embankment of I-95 South. 

One person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital as a result of the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time. 

No further information is available at this time. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.