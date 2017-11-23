Shorthanded Rams Upset #20 Seton Hall Thanks to Terrell's Heroics

Jared Terrell hit a runner with five seconds left in regulation to lift Rhode Island over No. 20 Seton Hall, 75-74, Thursday night in the NIT Season Tip-Off at the Barclays Center.

Rhode Island (3-1) got the chance for the winning shot following a Seton Hall (4-1) turnover with 21 seconds remaining. Terrell held the ball until there were just 10 seconds left on the clock, then made his move to the basket and banked in a shot. SHU was not able to get a final shot off as the Rams' defense caused the Pirates to rush their final play.

Trailing 22-20, Rhode Island went on a 13-2 run that began with a Jeff Dowtin 3-pointer. The push gave URI a nine-point lead at 33-24. Seton Hall later used a 7-0 run to pull within one, at 39-38, with 3:39 left in the first half. However, the Rams outscored the Pirates 15-6 down the stretch - with Stanford Robinson registering the final six points - to send Rhody into the locker room ahead 54-45.

After the break, Seton Hall slowly chipped away at the lead as URI went from 10:32 to 4:03 without a field goal. The Pirates briefly took the lead at 72-71 on two free throws from Khadeen Carrington with 5:54 to go. An Andre Berry layup ended Rhode Island's drought and gave the Rams the lead again at 73-72 with 4:03 on the clock. However, Seton Hall pulled back ahead when an Ismael Sanogo layup made it a 74-73 game with 2:01 left to play. SHU missed a jumper, and then turned the ball over on its next two possessions, putting the ball in Terrell's hands for what proved to be the game-winning basket.

Inside the Box Score

Rhode Island's win was its first over a top-20 team since 1998, when it defeated No. 2 Kansas in the NCAA Championship.

Senior Jared Terrell scored a career high 32 points. He had 18 in the first half and 14 after the break.

Terrell was 10-for-10 at the line and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Over the last three games, Terrell has combined for 81 points.

The Rams were 16-of-17 at the free throw line, including a perfect 13-for-13 showing in the first half.

Senior Stanford Robinson had 13 of his 15 points in the first half.

Sophomore Jeff Dowtin had eight points and six rebouds, while senior Andre Berry added eight points and seven boards.

Freshman Fatts Russell had a career-high eight points off the bench.

Rhody outscored Seton Hall 12-6 in bench points.

Junior Ryan Preston gave the Rams an energy boost off the bench. He had a massive block in the first half to prevent a breakaway layup, and later forced a key jump ball in the second half. Preston finished with three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 15 minutes of action.

Stat of the Game

4 – With the victory over his alma mater, Dan Hurley now has four wins over ranked opponents since taking over as Rhode Island's head coach. Prior to his arrival in Kingston, the Rams were 12-88 all-time against ranked opponents. Hurley's Rams have won three of their last five games against Top-25 teams.

What's Next

Rhode Island takes on Virginia in the championship game of the NIT Season Tip-Off Friday night on ESPNU. The game begins at 7:30 p.m.