REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Taunton man arrested overnight in Rehoboth is facing OUI charges.

Rehoboth police responded to a report of an erratic driver on Winthrop Street at approximately 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police arrested 40-year-old Jason Welch and charged him with several charges including driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Welch is scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Friday.

