Medway woman dies from crash injuries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Medway mother who was struck by an alleged drunk driver in Providence has died.

38-year-old Andrea Bosworth known as “Iron Mom” died on Thursday. She was hit by a driver on 95 in October while standing in the break down lane.

Police charged 30-year-old Yiranis Liz, of Providence, for driving under the influence.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help raise college funds for her three children.

