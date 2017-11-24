Benny’s announces two more store closures

By: News Staff

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Benny’s announced Friday that two more store locations are closing next week.

The store on Post Road in East Greenwich and the store on Kingstown Road in Wakefield will each shut their doors for good on Monday, November 27th.

Following these two closures, three stores will remain open. Those stores are Branch Avenue in Providence, Putnam Pike in Greenville, and New State Highway in Taunton, Mass.

Benny’s is encouraging all customers to redeem any unused gift cards as soon as possible.

