UK police: ‘shots fired’ at busy London station - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UK police: ‘shots fired’ at busy London station

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6.com

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have responded to reports of “shots fired” in and around Oxford Circus subway station, but have not located any casualties.

The busy station has been closed and police have told people in the area to take shelter in stores.

The Metropolitan Police says officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. to “a number of reports of shots fired on Oxford Street and underground at Oxford Circus tube station.”

Police say officers have not found any casualties.

The force says it is responding “as if the incident is terrorist related,” but has not said whether they believe it is.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.