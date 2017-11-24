Woonsocket Police arrest Providence man during traffic stop - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket Police arrest Providence man during traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a Providence man after they found a gun underneath his seat during a motor vehicle stop.

Woonsocket Police say 20-year-old Daviel Lara was a passenger in an unregistered 2007 Jeep Cherokee early Friday morning.

Police conducted a vehicle search and discovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun under the passenger’s seat.

Lara was charged with License or Permit required for carrying a pistol.

Police say that both Lara and the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, are known gang members out of Worcester, Massachusetts.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.