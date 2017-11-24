Woonsocket Police arrest Providence man during traffic stop

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a Providence man after they found a gun underneath his seat during a motor vehicle stop.

Woonsocket Police say 20-year-old Daviel Lara was a passenger in an unregistered 2007 Jeep Cherokee early Friday morning.

Police conducted a vehicle search and discovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun under the passenger’s seat.

Lara was charged with License or Permit required for carrying a pistol.

Police say that both Lara and the driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, are known gang members out of Worcester, Massachusetts.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017