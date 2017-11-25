Police investigating Pawtucket double shooting that killed one - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police investigating Pawtucket double shooting that killed one

Posted:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Pawtucket man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Pawtucket Police responded to 34 Beechwood Ave around 1:30 a.m. after receiving calls about a double shooting.

Officers on the scene located two victims, Marcelino Debarros, 20, and Jalin Braxton, 23, both of 34 Beechwood Ave, with gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where Debarros was later pronounced dead.

Braxton was treated at the hospital and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Pawtucket Police say detectives from the Major Crime Unit and BCI detectives are actively investigating the shooting. No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

