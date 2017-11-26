Anderson Scores Career High 24, Brown Beats LIU-Brooklyn Ahead Of Sunday Showdown with Bryant

Sophomore Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) scored a career high 24 points and junior Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) posted a double-double with 12 points and a career best 11 rebounds, to lead Brown to a 94-86 win over LIU Brooklyn Saturday afternoon at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

Brown improves to 3-2 with the win, while LIU, coached by former UMass head coach Derek Kellogg, falls to 2-5.

"We did a lot of good things today and had contributions from a lot of different players," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. "We needed this win after two tough losses on the road."

The officials whistled 59 total fouls in the game that lasted two hours and 20 minutes, with LIU committing 32 fouls.

"We were pressured for 40-minutes," said Martin, whose team committed 24 turnovers, while forcing 17 turnovers. "That's the identity of a Derek Kellogg coached team from his days at UMass. We hadn't seen that a ton this year and our team responded favorably."

Anderson continued his torrid pace from the free throw line, scoring his career high 24 points on 14-of-16 shooting from the line after making his first 13 free throws.

Fuller's 11 rebounds helped Brown to a 44-28 rebounding advantage over the Blackbirds. Bears' freshman Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN) had a career high nine rebounds to go with nine points.

Senior Jason Massey (Cooper City, FL) came off the Brown bench to score 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field, while Junior Obi Okolie(Ajax, Ontario) netted 11 points, hitting all three of his field goals and 5-of-8 free throws. Sophomore Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) chipped in with nine points for the Bears.

LIU was paced by Raiquan Clark, who led all scorers with 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field, while grabbing a team high six rebounds. Julian Batts added 20 points and four assists for the Blackbirds.

With the score tied, 74-74, Brown took the lead for good, 76-74, following two free throws by Okolie with 5:10 left in the game, sparking a 10-2 Brown run that put the Bears up by eight points, 84-76, on a freshman Matt DeWolf (Barrington, RI) free throw at the 2:28 mark.

Two free throws by Joel Hernandez pulled the Blackbirds to within four points, 84-80, with 1:47 remaining, but three straight defensive stops by the Bears, and points by Cambridge, Okolie and Fuller quickly put the game out of reach with 41 seconds remaining, 90-80.

Brown built an early 20-9 lead following two free throws by sophomore Joshua Howard (Charlotte, NC) with 11:19 left in the half.

The Blackbirds came right back with a 12-6 run to get back in the game, trailing 26-21 with 7:24 remaining on two free throws by Clark.

A trey by Anderson capped off a 9-3 Brown run and lifted the Bears to their biggest lead of the half, 35-24, at the 5:31 mark.

In a game of surges, LIU had the last one to end the half, out-scoring the Bears 24-12 the rest of the way for a 48-47 lead at the half.

The Bears are back in action again tomorrow evening, November 26, traveling to Smithfield, RI to battle Bryant. Tip-off is 6:00 pm.