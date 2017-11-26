Bullock Scores 1,000th Point, Leads Friars to Win over BC, Cartwright Leaves with Injury

The Providence Friars won their fourth consecutive game on Saturday night as senior Rodney Bullock (Richmond, Va.) finished with 20 points and six rebounds to lead Providence to an 86-66 win over Boston College at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

Bullock became the 48th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau with a pull up in the lane with 5:44 to play. He now has 1,001 points in 74 games.

Friar senior point guard Kyron Cartwright (Compton, Calif.) finished with 14 points and nine assists while sophomore Alpha Diallo (New York, N.Y.) poured in 15 points.

As a team Providence (5-1) was nearly unstoppable from the field finishing the night shooting 59 percent from the field. The Friars finished 10-of-18 from three point land.

Boston College graduate transfer Deontae Hawkins stifled Providence throughout the first 10 minutes. Hawkins tallied 15 points and 5 rebounds including a three pointer from the top of the key to give the Eagles a 23-20 lead.

If the opening 10 minutes belonged to Hawkins, the latter portion of the first half belonged to Cartwright.

Cartwright was the catalyst of a 24-12 run by the Friars to close the half. The senior from Compton got it started by hitting a step back jumper before splashing a deep three pointer to hand Providence a 33-26 lead with 5:15 left.

Also known for his prowess as a facilitator, Cartwright answered a three pointer from the Eagles’ Ky Bowman with a pretty dump off to Friars’ forward Kalif Young (Vaughan, Ontario) for an and-one basket to put Providence back up seven.

Senior Jalen Lindsey (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) capped off the Friars late first half spurt with his third of three first half treys to send Providence into the break with a 44-35 lead.

Cartwright compiled 10 points and six assists over the first 20 minutes while Bullock added 10 points and three rebounds.

The second half belonged to the Friars.

Providence shot a blistering 65 percent from the field over the latter 20 minutes to establish an insurmountable lead.

Diallo got the half started for Providence cutting backdoor and finishing off a pretty feed from Cartwright to push the Friars lead up to 50-37.

Moments later Lindsey knocked down his fourth three pointer of the contest courtesy of another beautiful find from Cartwright, this one cross court, to extend the Friars advantage up to 17. Lindsey finished the game 4-4 from three-point territory.

Bowman scored eight straight points to keep the Eagles within striking distance, but freshman Nate Watson (Arlington, Va.) answered back with a turn around and one jumper, and a monster put back dunk to increase Providence’s advantage back up to 63-47 with 12:23 to play.

Diallo officially put the game out of reach with just under six minutes to go as he hit an elbow jumper before gashing the Eagles’ defense and finishing with a two handed slam to give the Friars’ an 80-58 edge.

Next up the Friars host Rider at the Dunkin' Donuts Center on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.