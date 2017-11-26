Motorcyclist killed in Foster crash

By News Staff

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A motorcyclist died following a collision with a car Saturday, Foster Police say.

At around 2:45 p.m. Foster Police Department, along with Foster Rescue and South Foster Fire Department, responded to the area of 195 Hartford Pike after receiving reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Police responding to the scene discovered that a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV and a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle were involved in a collision. Police determined that the motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the SUV.

Glocester Police, Connecticut State Police and Connecticut Department of Transportation assisted responders with closing the roadway for a short time.

Both drivers were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the Hospital.

Foster Police say the identity of the motorcyclist will be withheld until the family is notified.

