One dead following Dartmouth crash - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

One dead following Dartmouth crash

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man is dead following a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning. 

Around 4:30 a.m. Dartmouth Police responded to the area of 251 Barney's joy Road for reports of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival police located the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta involved in the crash and identified him as Jay Patel, 22, of New Paltz, New York, as well as a passenger, Edward Bowles, 31, of Millis. 

Both parties were transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where Bowles was later pronounced dead. Patel's condition has not been revealed at this time.

The accident is under investigation by members of the Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.