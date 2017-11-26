One dead following Dartmouth crash

By News Staff

DARTMOUTH, MA (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man is dead following a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning.

Around 4:30 a.m. Dartmouth Police responded to the area of 251 Barney's joy Road for reports of a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival police located the driver of the Volkswagen Jetta involved in the crash and identified him as Jay Patel, 22, of New Paltz, New York, as well as a passenger, Edward Bowles, 31, of Millis.

Both parties were transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where Bowles was later pronounced dead. Patel's condition has not been revealed at this time.

The accident is under investigation by members of the Dartmouth Police and Massachusetts State Police Detectives.

