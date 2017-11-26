Pawtucket murder suspect, victim knew each other

By: Chloe Leshner

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- The man arrested late last night in a double shooting in Pawtucket has been arraigned on a first degree murder charge.

Police say Cedric Dalomba used to live with the 2 men he shot and that he was forced to leave the apartment they shared earlier this month. Neighbors tell ABC 6 the three fighting with each other was not unusual, but they never expected things to go this far.

Messages of love written on boxing gloves, as those who knew and loved Marcelino DeBarros struggle to say goodbye.

"He was a cool kid. Always positive, always smiling. I just can't get over this, the fact that he had the purest soul, I wouldn't expect something like this to happen to him," says longtime friend Prince Asiedu-Johnson.

Police making a quick arrest, taking Cedric Dalomba into custody Saturday night, less than 24 hours after the 20 year old amateur boxer was killed.

Police say early Saturday morning Dalomba went into the apartment he used to live in with DeBarros and another man and shot them.

Neighbors tell ABC 6 they had heard the 21 year old knock on the door and use a fake name to get DeBarros to open up



"Then it was like a boom, boom, boom then all of a sudden I hear someone running out the door. Then I hear the other guy saying just keep breathing, just keep breathing," says Mark Girard, who lives in the apartment above.

DeBarros and Dalomba were more than just roommates. Friends say they knew each other for a long time and went to middle school together.

"It's just another punch in the face really, smack in the face, it's crazy," says Asiedu-Johnson

Dalomba is charged with first degree murder and felony assault, he's being held without bail at the ACI and will be in district court Monday.

As for the other roommate who was shot, 23 year old Jalin Braxton, he's been released from the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

