Brown Pulls Away From Bryant In Local Matchup

Playing their third game in the last five days, sophomore Brandon Anderson (Mahwah, NJ) scored a career high 24 points for the second straight day, and sophomore Zach Hunsaker (Orem, UT) added a career high 21 points, to lead Brown to an 81-67 win over Bryant at the Chace Athletic Center Sunday evening.

Brown, who plays at URI on Tuesday, improves to 4-2 with the win, while Bryant falls to 1-5 for the season.

"Our team is virtually brand new," said Brown head coach Mike Martin. "We have a roster of guys who can step up and win games. The energy we gave on the defensive end fueled our success on offense."

Trailing 59-57, Hunsaker knocked down a trey with 6:36 left to give the Bears a 60-59 lead. The trey sparked an 15-1 run that lifted the Bears to a 72-60 advantage following two free throws Anderson with 2:58 remaining in the game.

Bryant scored five straight points to trail, 72-65, with 2:07 left in the game, but Brown paraded to the free throw line, hitting 9-of-10 free throws down the stretch, including 4-of-4 by Anderson, to put the game away.

Anderson continues to get to the free throw line, hitting 13-of-14 free throws, while adding a career high five assists. Hunsaker's 21 points were aided by 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the 3-point arc.

Bears' freshman Desmond Cambridge (Nashville, TN) scored a career high 18 points, connecting on 7-of-11 field goals, while grabbing four rebounds and blocking a career high three shots. Junior Travis Fuller (Encinitas, CA) scored eight points and pulled down a game high six rebounds for the Bears.

Sabastian Townes provided an inside presence for the Bulldogs, scoring 22 points, while Adam Grant chipped in with 18 points.

In a first half that had six lead changes, Brown led by as many as eight points, 38-30, following two free throws by Anderson with 1:57 remaining.

Two free throws by Townes and a layup by Grant pulled the Bulldogs to within two points, 38-36, but Anderson added two late free throws for the Bears for a 40-36 lead at the half.

Brown will travel to Kingston, R.I. to battle cross state rival URI on Tuesday, November 28, to complete a streak of playing three games in four days. The 159th meeting between the two Ocean State schools will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. at the Ryan Center.