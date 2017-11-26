Bruins Fall to Oilers, Rask Loses Fourth Straight Start - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Bruins Fall to Oilers, Rask Loses Fourth Straight Start

Posted: Updated:

Ryan Strome broke a tie early in the third period and Cam Talbot made 23 saves in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday night.
        The Oilers won for the second time in six games and beat Boston for the sixth straight time after dropping the previous 13.
        Strome scored 2:07 into the third when he took a pass from Leon Draisaitl and wristed a shot from point blank range over goalie Tuukka Rask's shoulder.
        Draisaitl added an empty-netter with 51 seconds remaining.
        Patrick Maroon and Adam Larsson also scored for the Oilers.
        David Pastrnak and David Krejci scored for Boston. Rask stopped 32 shots in his first appearance in five games after backup Anton Khudobin had led the Bruins to four straight victories.
        Krejci converted a feed from Riley Nash to tie it at 2 with 4:29 remaining in the second period.
        Maroon and Larsson scored less than five minutes apart midway through the second period to give Edmonton a 2-1 lead.
        Pastrnak had a power-play goal at 14:03 of the first to snap Boston's 0-for-17 drought with the man advantage.
        NOTES: Talbot won his second consecutive start for Edmonton after allowing 10 goals in his previous two starts. ... Torey Krug had two assists for Boston. ... Boston lost for the first time in six tries with both Krejci and Patrice Bergeron in the lineup. ... Talbot and Klefbom returned to the lineup after missing the previous game with the flu.
        UP NEXT
        Oilers: Host Arizona on Monday night.
        Bruins: Host Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

