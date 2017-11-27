Pedestrian struck, killed in North Smithfield

By: ABC6 News Staff

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE–TV)— A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle in North Smithfield.

Police say they were called to the scene around 10 pm Sunday night. The victim was walking near the intersection of Eddie Dowling Highway and Eddie Dowling Village when they were hit.

Investigators tell ABC6 News that the driver remained at the scene and that no charges have been filed at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

We're working to gather more details and will be updating this story throughout the day.

