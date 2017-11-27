Pedestrian struck, killed in North Smithfield - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pedestrian struck, killed in North Smithfield

Posted: Updated:

By: ABC6 News Staff

E–Mail: news@abc6.com

@ABC6

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE–TV)—  A pedestrian has died from their injuries after being hit by a vehicle in North Smithfield.

Police say they were called to the scene around 10 pm Sunday night. The victim was walking near the intersection of Eddie Dowling Highway and Eddie Dowling Village when they were hit.

Investigators tell ABC6 News that the driver remained at the scene and that no charges have been filed at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.

We're working to gather more details and will be updating this story throughout the day.

(C) WLNE–TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.