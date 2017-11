By: ABC6 News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE-TV)— A school bus was involved in an accident in Portsmouth. The bus was on its way to the Hathaway School to drop off students when it happened.

Police say no one was injured and the driver who hit the bus was not cited.

Both vehicles were able to drive away.

