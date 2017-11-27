Pawtucket murder suspect appears in court

By: ABC6 News Staff

E-Mail: News@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE)— The man arrested in a deadly double shooting in Pawtucket is being held without bail. Cedric Dalomba, 21, was arraigned in Providence District Court Monday morning on murder charges and for being a parole violator.

Police say Dalomba barged into his old apartment early Saturday morning and shot his former roommates. Marcelino Debarros, 20, died of his injuries. A second man survived. Neighbors tell

ABC6 News has learned that Dalomba had been kicked out of that apartment earlier this month. Neighbors say that three men fighting was not unusual, but they never expected things to go this far.

Debarros was an aspiring boxer. Messages of love written on boxing gloves, as those who knew and loved him struggled to say goodbye over the weekened.

"He was a cool kid. Always positive, always smiling. I just can't get over this, the fact that he had the purest soul, I wouldn't expect something like this to happen to him," says longtime friend Prince Asiedu-Johnson.

As for the other roommate who was shot, 23 year old Jalin Braxton, he's been released from the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

© WLNE-TV 2017