North Attleboro police release new photos of carjacking suspect - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Attleboro police release new photos of carjacking suspect

Posted: Updated:

By: ABC6 News Staff

E-Mail: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @abc6

NORTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE)— Police have released new photos taken from surveillance video of a robbery and carjacking in the city. Last Monday the suspect flashed a gun and knife at an elderly woman in her driveway on Kelly Boulevard and stole her car.

Investigators say a tall, thin, Hispanic male with a mustache or goatee was dropped off in an older model red Jeep Grand Cherokee. A witness aw the same vehicle pick up the suspect where the stolen car was dumped near Bishop Feehan H.S.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (508) 695-1212.

© WLNE-TV 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.