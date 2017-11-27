North Attleboro police release new photos of carjacking suspect

By: ABC6 News Staff

NORTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE)— Police have released new photos taken from surveillance video of a robbery and carjacking in the city. Last Monday the suspect flashed a gun and knife at an elderly woman in her driveway on Kelly Boulevard and stole her car.

Investigators say a tall, thin, Hispanic male with a mustache or goatee was dropped off in an older model red Jeep Grand Cherokee. A witness aw the same vehicle pick up the suspect where the stolen car was dumped near Bishop Feehan H.S.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (508) 695-1212.

