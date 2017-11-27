Infosys to bring 500 jobs to RI

By: ABC6 News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)— Infosys, a consulting and technology company, plans to open its new Design and Innovation Hub in Providence and create 500 jobs in Rhode Island by 2022.

"It's 500 people that are going to have good paying jobs, millions and millions in tax revenue to the state," said Raimondo.

The company already employs roughly 300 to 400 Rhode Islanders. Ravi Kumar, the President of Infosys, tells ABC 6 News that hiring will start immediately.

"It's a design and innovation center that draws on the incredible strengths of Rhode Island our academic institutions, our universities, our amazing talent here,” said Stefan Pryor the RI Commerce Secretary.

Kumar says there are several reasons why Rhode Island was chosen for this hub. He also mentioned that the deal first began with a Linkedin message sent by a Commerce Corporation employee.

"We have the academic institutions, the local government and the location. These are the three reasons why we chose the state,” said Kumar.

Infosys will get roughly $10 million in tax incentives to come to Rhode Island. Pryor the payback that the state will receive is well worth it.

"We'll see 18 million dollars returned to Rhode Island over the next 12 years. This is very much revenue position transaction,” said Pryor.

Earlier this year Infosys pledged to hire 10,000 American workers.

The jobs here in Rhode Island will be various skill levels. A location has not yet been finalized for the Providence site.

