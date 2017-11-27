Mineral Spring Ave back open after gas leak

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) - A section of Mineral Spring Ave in North Providence was closed to traffic this morning due to a gas main break. The North Providence Fire Department received a call from a passerby of a strong odor from the library next door to North Providence High School early Monday morning.

National Grid arrived on scene shortly after 7:15 am. Despite the leak being across the street from the North Providence High School classes were not interrupted.

Fire officials tell ABC6 News that the gas leak was caused when a 6 inch section of the line was accidentally hit. While crews worked to make repairs traffic was detoured around from Longview Avenue to Marblehead Avenue.

No illnesses were reported and the road was reopened around 9:30 am.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017