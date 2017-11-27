Robbery suspect sought by Warwick Police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Robbery suspect sought by Warwick Police

WARWICK R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick Police are seeking help identifying a suspect that robbed a Citizens Bank Monday afternoon. 

Police say the bank was robbed around 1:15 p.m., and described the suspect as a white male, believed to around 40-55-years-old, and between 5’ 5” and 5’ 8” with grey, unshaven facial hair.

The suspect was also seen to have brown eyes and a stocky build.

No weapon was shown and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. It is not known if he fled by car or on foot.

The Citizens Bank, located on West Shore Road, lost an undetermined amount of money during the robbery.

If you have any information, please contact Warwick Police at: 401-468-4200.

