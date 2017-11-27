Reward offered for info on North Kingstown arson

By: News Staff

NORTH KINGSTOWN R.I. (WLNE) — North Kingstown Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the capture an arson suspect.

North Kingstown’s Police and Fire Departments were called on Sunday to a fire on Callahan Road.

Authorities said the commercial building, occupied by several companies, was unoccupied at the time.

After their initial investigation, it was determined that the fire was started intentionally.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

If you have information that can lead to an arrest, please call the Arson Watch Reward Program at 401-383-7723 or the North Kingstown Police Department at 401-294-3311.

