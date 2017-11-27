Shoplifter busted for stuffing baby clothes down pants - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Shoplifter busted for stuffing baby clothes down pants

Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A shoplifter seen stuffing baby clothes down his pants on Saturday was arrested said Fall River Police on Monday.

Eddie J. Pagan, 33, Quequechan Street, was arrested after officers stopped him on a purple bike, and inquired about a bulge in his pants.

An officer subsequently searched Pagan and removed five sets of baby clothes with the tags still attached.

The tags were from The Rainbow Shop, located on Mariano Bishop Boulevard., where the manager had reported a shoplifting incident earlier on Saturday.

Fall River Police said the manager dubbed Pagan, ‘The Red Bull Bandit,’ and along with his description, the manager noted Pagan fled on a purple bike with a basket in the front.

Pagan was soon found on Quequechan Street, riding the purple bike, complete with basket.

Pagan was charged with shoplifting by concealment.

