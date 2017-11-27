Fall River teen arrested for drug possession

Courtesy of Fall River Police Department
By: News Staff
Email: news@abc6.com
Twitter: @ABC6
FALL RIVER M.A. (WLNE) — A teenager was arrested on Wednesday for Possession with intent to sell drugs at multiple class levels.
Jameel Thigpen, 19, was arrested at his apartment on Main Street after police obtained a search warrant and searched the apartment.
Fall River Police found oxycodone pills and almost 3/4 of a pound of marijuana during the search of Thigpen’s apartment. They also found a large sum of cash and drug paraphernalia.
Thigpen was arrested and charged with Possesion with intent to distribute Class B drug (Oxycodone) and possession with intent to distribute Class D drug (Marijuana)
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017