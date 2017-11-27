National Grid proposes rate hike in Rhode Island - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

National Grid proposes rate hike in Rhode Island

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — National Grid wants to increase its distribution rates for electric and gas customers in Rhode Island, which would cause bills to rise next year.            

The utility filed the proposal Monday with the state Public Utilities Commission. The hike in base distribution rates would be the National Grid's first since 2012.              

Under the new rates, residential electric bills would rise by 6 percent and gas bills would increase by 5 percent. Any approved rates wouldn't be effective until Sept. 1, 2018.              

President Tim Horan says resetting the rates allows the utility to “continue to improve service quality.”              

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo said Monday families and small business owners are already “challenged by high energy costs” and called on the Public Utilities Commission to “open up National Grid's books.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.