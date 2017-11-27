Man arrested for alleged Fentanyl trafficking

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER M.A. – Fall River Police arrested a man for allegedly trafficking Fentanyl.

Andrew Raposo, 33, of Brownell Street was taken into custody following the execution of an arrest warrant at his residence on Saturday.

“On their arrival Officer Gauvin knocked on the door and announced their presence as Fall River Police Officers,” said Detective John Robinson with the Fall River Police Department. “A second knock was performed adding ‘Andrew Raposo come to the door.’ Mr. Raposo replied he would be a minute.”

After hearing Raposo going through things inside the apartment, officers feared that he was looking for a weapon.

They subsequently opened the door by force, and placed Raposo in handcuffs for everyone’s safety.

From there, officers searched the apartment and found a bag of white, powdery substance, believed to be Fentanyl, as well as scales and materials associated with packing drugs for distribution.

Raposo was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl (40g) and the arrest warrants were served.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017