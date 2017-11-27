Man, woman, busted with crack cocaine

By: News Staff

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A man and woman were arrested for possession and distribution of crack cocaine, Fall River Police said on Monday.

Robert M. Santos, 22, of North Main Street, and Samantha Y. Oshea, 32, of Pine Street, were arrested in the area of Eagle and Hope Streets, an area, police noted, that is known for drug use and sales, armed and unarmed robberies, stabbings, and shootings.

Police said a man (Santos) was seen in this area on Friday around 8:40 p.m., talking on his cell phone.

“Shortly after the male ended the call, he was picked up by an automobile, driven approximately two blocks and dropped off,” said Detective John Robinson with the Fall River Police Department.

Officers pulled the car over shortly after, where the stories given by the male and female in the car didn’t add up.

“A passenger in the automobile, after first being deceptive about her action, soon admitted to selling the male a half gram of crack cocaine,” said Detective Robinson.

As a result, Santos and Oshea were charged with the following:

Santos: Possession of a class B Substance (Crack Cocaine).

Oshea: Distributing a Class B Substance (Crack Cocaine).

No further information is available at this time.

