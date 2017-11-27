Newport teen arrested for carrying gun through airport security

Courtesy of Raleigh Durham Airport Police, and WTVD-TV

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLNE) — A teenager in Newport was arrested for carrying a firearm through airport security.

Sydney Ann Webster, 19, of Rochambeau Street, was arrested at the Raleigh Durham International Airport during TSA screening at the Terminal 1 security checkpoint.

Webster had a gun in her carry-on bag, authorities said.

She did not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested by Raleigh Durham Airport Police.

No further information is available at this time.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017