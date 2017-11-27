Newport teen arrested for carrying gun through airport security - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newport teen arrested for carrying gun through airport security

RALEIGH, N.C. (WLNE) — A teenager in Newport was arrested for carrying a firearm through airport security. 

Sydney Ann Webster, 19, of Rochambeau Street, was arrested at the Raleigh Durham International Airport during TSA screening at the Terminal 1 security checkpoint.

Webster had a gun in her carry-on bag, authorities said.

She did not have a concealed carry permit and was arrested by Raleigh Durham Airport Police. 

No further information is available at this time.

