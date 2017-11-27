RIDOH takes public comment on Memorial Hospital closure

By: Chloe Leshner

cleshner@abc6.com

@cleshnerabc6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- Plans to fast-track the closure of Memorial Hospital met with resistance tonight, as the Department of Health took public comment. As it stands now, Care New England is looking to transfer primary care services to Kent Hospital and close the emergency room.

The Department of Health will be making the final call on Memorial's emergency room closing its doors and tonight, they heard a stark difference in opinions from dozens of people.

It didn't take long for the discussion to become emotional as the RIDOH turned to the public for reasons why they should, or should not, keep services up and running at Memorial Hospital.

"Hundreds of people are relying on all of you. Please have a heart," a woman who gets cancer treatments at Memorial Hospital pleaded with Department of Health officials.

"It is necessary for all of the people in that community and quite frankly, someone has to care about them," said Rita Brennan, the UNAP President.

The state will have the final say on if Care New England's closure plan is approved and only if they determine the community will have the same access to quality health care, something the mayor believes could still be in Pawtucket.

"I don't believe opportunities to keep either a fully operational hospital under different ownership or a smaller operating health care facility have been adequately or transparently explored," says Mayor Donald Grebien.

Care New England cited huge financial losses as part of the reason for the closure, something other hospitals in the area are also dealing with.

"I feel like the best that we can do for our community and the state would be to support the hospitals that will be existing because they are also sustaining huge losses and we're not sure that they can even survive," added another speaker.

The Department of Health will be collecting written public comment through December 11th and say a decision could be made on Memorial Hospital within the next 2 months.

(C) WLNE/ABC 6 2017