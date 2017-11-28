Jared Terrell Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, URI Prepares - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jared Terrell Named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week, URI Prepares For Brown

University of Rhode Island Press Release

KINGSTON, R.I. - Senior Jared Terrell was named the Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the second time in his career following his performance at the NIT Season Tip-Off, the league announced Monday.

Terrell - who earned a spot on the all-tournament team in Brooklyn - scored a career-high 32 points and hit the game-winning shot with five seconds left to lead the Rams to a 75-74 win over No. 20 Seton Hall on Thanksgiving Day. He followed that up with 11 points, six assists and two steals against No. 25 Virginia Friday night. In two games last week, Terrell averaged 21.5 points, 3.5 assists, was 11-for-11 at the free throw line and 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

For the season, Terrell leads Rhode Island in scoring (19.6 points per game), 3-point baskets (12), free throws made (18) and minutes played (33.8). He is second on the team in assists (3.2 per game) and steals (1.2 per game), and he is shooting 81.8 percent (18-of-22) at the line

This is the second time in his career Terrell has earned A-10 Player of the Week recognition. He also won the award last season after averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in wins over La Salle and VCU the week of February 27.

