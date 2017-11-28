3-year-old left on school bus in Taunton - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

3-year-old left on school bus in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A Taunton family is demanding answers after their three-year-old was left on a school bus Monday.

Xavier Ebersold was marked present at Triumph Head Start Monday morning although he never arrived at the school.

Ebersold was found several hours later by himself still on the bus six miles away from the school.

The three-year-old’s parents were shocked that no one noticed their son never got off the bus.

“The first thing he said was ‘momma I cried for you nobody let me off the bus’…it’s kind of nerveracking to think your child is not going to come home because someone didn’t take the 30 seconds to walk to the end of the school bus,” explained Xavier’s father, Stephen Ebersold.

Head Start’s executive director says all employees involved in the incident have been removed from their positions. They are launching their own investigation.

