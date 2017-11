By: News Staff

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WLNE) — A Newport woman is facing gun charges after authorities in North Carolina say she was carrying a concealed weapon in an airport.

Police arrested 19-year-old Sydney Ann Webster on Sunday for the incident.

According to officials, the TSA at Raleigh-Durham International Airport screened Webster’s carry-on bag and discovered a gun inside.

Authorities say Webster did not have a concealed carry permit.

