Crews respond to house fire in Pawtucket

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Twelve people were sent out of their homes and into the cold Tuesday morning following a fire.

The fire occurred at a multi-unit apartment on Patterson and Main Street in Pawtucket.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames that broke out at approximately 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Samantha Griffin, a resident of Pawtucket, has lived in her Patterson apartment for 10 years, and she told ABC6 News that she lost everything.

“That’s my life in there, you know? I’ve had a lot of living in this apartment, you know? There’s nothing else...that’s it,” explained Griffin.

Fire officials told ABC6 that the fire was mostly contained to a second floor bedroom.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

