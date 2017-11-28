Rescuers respond to serious pedestrian accident in Raynham

By: News Staff

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — Rescuers were on the scene of a serious pedestrian accident on Route 138 North in Raynham late Tuesday morning.

The Taunton Emergency Management Agency says a medical helicopter is on its way to the scene and will be landing at the Market Basket on Route 138.

Drivers headed north on 138 are being warned to expect delays.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or how many people were involved.

