Court documents show Aaron Hernandez set up trust before his suicide

Seven months after the shocking suicide of Aaron Hernandez court documents reveal that the former Patriot set up an "irrevocable trust" for his now 5-year-old daughter.

"I think the trust was in Mr. Hernandez's best interest. But, the real question is was it created to prevent the creditors from getting at Mr. Hernandez's money,” said ABC 6 Legal Analyst Ken Schreiber.

Those court documents state Hernandez has a debt of $2.1 million and assets totaling only $1.2 million.

What's not clear at this point is how much money is in the "AJH Irrevocable Trust." Court hearings last week were held behind closed doors.

Schreiber says as the legal process plays forward this trust will be looked at very carefully.

"Clearly this is a red flag, absolutely a red flag,” said Schreiber.

In addition legal fees, there are three pending civil suits all looking for money from Hernandez's estate.

Among those, the family of Odin Lloyd and the families of the two men killed in a double shooting in Boston.

Hernandez's murder conviction for the death of Lloyd was vacated after his death. He was acquitted of those two other murder charges a week before his suicide.

"Whether or not anybody receives any money would depend on whether or not a judge thought it was a fraudulent conveyance,” said Schreiber.

