WLNE - Annual EEO Public File Report Period: December 1, 2016 – November 30, 2017

Annual EEO Public File Report
Reporting Period: December 1, 2016 – November 30, 2017
The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080 (c) (6) of the FCC’s Rules. This report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station: WLNE-TV, New Bedford, MA, and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of the station, and posted on its website.
The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning December 1, 2016 to and including November 30, 2017 (“the Applicable Period”).
The FCC’s EEO Rules require that this Report contain the following information:
The attached Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed on Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-Time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of full-time positions listed on Appendix 1.
For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hire accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.
Appendix 1: Vacancy Information
|
Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title
|
Recruitment Source of Hire
|
Total Number of Interviewees for Position
|
1
|
Multi-Media Journalist
|
www.ABC6.com
|
5 - Chloe Leshner
|
2
|
Weekend Sports Anchor
|
www.ABC6.com
|
4 - Ian Steele
|
3
|
Multi-Media Journalist
|
www.ABC6.com
|
3 -John Krinjak
|
4
|
Producer
|
www.ABC6.com
|
3 - Kristen Campeta
|
5
|
Producer
|
www.ABC6.com
|
3 - Jennifer Favorito
|
6
|
Account Executive
|
www.ABC6.com
|
3 - Kyle Taylor
|
7
|
Production Assistant
|
www.ABC6.com
|
3 - Sean O'Connel
|
8
|
Producer
|
Word of Mouth
|
4 - Tim Rzewski
|
9
|
Production Assistant
|
Employee Referral
|
3 - Vitale Christy
|
10
|
Sales Assistant
|
Employee Referral
|
3 - Taylor Devine
|
11
|
Weekend Meteorologist
|
TVJobs.com
|
5 - Timothy Studebaker
|
12
|
Video Editor
|
Word of Mouth
|
3 - Alex Bouthilier
|
13
|
Account Executive
|
www.ABC6.com
|
4 - James Colangelo
|
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 46
Appendix 2: Recruitment Source Information
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
A
|
ABC6 website*
|
21
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
|
B
|
Blacks Interested in Communications*
Attn: George Castro
1468 Broad Street
Providence, RI 02905
401-941-9370
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12
|
C
|
Boston College*
38 Commonwealth Avenue
Chestnut Hill, MA 02167
617-552-3430
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11
|
D
|
Broadcasting & Cable
28 East 28th Street, 12th Floor
New York, NY 10016
212-378-0485
|
13
|
E
|
Brown University Website*
172 Meeting Street
PO Box 1907
Providence, RI 02912-1907
401-863-1000
|
1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
F
|
Bryant College Website*
Attn: Yvonne Combies
1150 Douglas Pike, P O Box 1065
Smithfield, RI 02917
401-232-6000
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
G
|
Center for Hispanic Policy & Advocacy – ChisPA*
Attn: Miguel Sanchez-Hartwein
421 Elmwood Avenue
Providence, RI 02907
401-467-0111
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
H
|
Connecticut College*
Attn: John Hayes
270 Mohegan Avenue
New London, CT 06320
813-254-9695
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
I
|
Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Website*
Attn: Camille Numrich
400 East Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
Ph. 401-825-2050
Fax 401-825-1148
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
J
|
Corporation for Public Broadcasting*
Attn: Employment Outreach Project
401 Ninth Street, NW
Washington, DC 20004-2036
202-879-9600
|
2, 8, 9, 10
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
K
|
Craigslist.org*
Attn: Jim Buckmaster
1381 9th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94122
Ph. 408-988-6395
Fax 415-504-6394
|
3
|
1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13
|
L
|
Emerson College*
Attn: Lisa Chang
120 Boyston Street
Boston, MA 02116
617-824-8500
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12
|
M
|
Indeed.com
Attn: Career Services
177 Broad Street 6th Floor
Stamford, CT 06901
|
5
|
9, 10, 11, 13
|
N
|
Jewish Community Center of RI*
Attn: Lisa Mongeau
401 Elmgrove Avenue
Providence, RI 02906
401-861-8800
|
1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
O
|
Jobvertise, Inc.*
Attn: Samuel Roseman
32 Cumberland Drive
Lincolnshire, IL 60069
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 13
|
P
|
Johnson & Wales University*
Attn: Akanksha Aga
8 Abbott Park Place
Providence, RI 02903
401-598-2414
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
Recruitment Source
(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
Q
|
Lincoln Technical Institute*
Attn: Beth Comella
622 George Washington Highway
Lincoln, RI 02865
401-334-2430
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
R
|
JournalismJobs.com*
Attn: Dan Rohn
71 Plaza Drive, 2nd Floor
Berkeley, CA 94705
501-653-1521
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12
|
S
|
MA Labor and Workforce Development*
Attn: Division of Career Services
Charles F. Hurley Building
|
8, 9, 10
|
T
|
Mass Broadcasters Association*
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13
|
U
|
Medialine
Attn: Mark Shilstone
PO Box 51909
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
Ph. 800-237-8073
Fax 831-648-5204
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12
|
V
|
NAACP – Providence Branch*
Attn: James Vincent
P.O. Box 5767
881 Eddy Street
401-521-6222
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
W
|
National Association of Black Journalists*
Attn: Career Services
1100 Knight Hall, Ste. 3100
College Park, MD 20742
888-491-8833
|
2, 8, 9, 10
|
X
|
National Association of Hispanic Journalists*
1050 Connecticut Avenue NW 10th Floor
Washington, DC 20036
888-252-1200
|
2, 8, 9, 10
|
Y
|
NATAS *
Attn: Barbara Baker
1697 Broadway, Ste. 1001
New York, NY 10019
Ph. 212-586-8424
Fax 212-246-8129
|
1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12
|
Z
|
New England Institute of Technology*
Attn: Pat Blakemore
2500 Post Road
Warwick, RI 02886
401-739-5000
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
AA
|
NPPA*
Attn: Mindy Hutchinson
3200 Croasdaile Dr., Ste. 306
Durham, NC 27705
919-383-7246
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
Recruitment Source
(Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
BB
|
Providence College*
Attn: Feinstein Academic Center
549 River Avenue
Providence, RI 02918
401-865-1000
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
CC
|
Providence Human Relations Commission*
Attn: Melba Depena
400 Westminster Street
Providence, RI 02903
401-351-0475
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12
|
DD
|
Providence Journal/Monter.com *
Attn: Mark
75 Fountain Street
Providence, RI 02902
401-277-7730
|
1
|
3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 13
|
EE
|
Rhode Island College*
Career Development Center
600 Mt. Pleasant Avenue
Providence, RI 02908-1991
401-456-8000
|
1, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
FF
|
Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training*
Center General Complex
Attn: Sandra Powell
Ph. 401-462-8000
Fax 401-462-8722
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
GG
|
Rhode Island Indian Council*
Attn: Employment Services
807 Broad St.
Providence, RI 02907
401-941-3398
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
HH
|
RICJ*
Attn: Toby Ayers
P.O. Box 893
Providence, RI 02901
401-467-1712
|
9, 10
|
II
|
RI Nexus*
Attn: Stuart Freiman
315 Iron Horse Way, Ste. 101
Providence, RI 02908
Ph. 401-278-9100
Fax 401-273-8270
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12
|
JJ
|
Roger Williams University*
Attn: Krystal Sweet
One Old Ferry Road
Bristol, RI 02809
Phone: 401-254-3224
Fax: 401-254-3497
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
KK
|
RI State Equal Opportunity Office*
Attn: Raymond Lambert
One Capitol Hill
Providence, RI 02908
|
9, 10
|
LL
|
Salve Regina University*
Attn: Office of Career Development
100 Ochre Point Avenue
Newport, RI 02840
401-341-2913
www.myinterfase.com/salve/employer
|
8, 9, 10, 12
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
MM
|
Ser-Jobs for Progress, Inc.*
Attn: Janet Collazo
164 Bedford Street
Fall River, MA 02720
508-676-1916
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12
|
NN
|
Spots n Dots
Attn: Emily McKay
888-884-2630 X701
|
1
|
6, 13
|
OO
|
TV Spy/Mediabistro
825 Eighth Avenue, 29th Floor
New York, NY 10019
(800) 205-7792
|
13
|
PP
|
TV Jobs *
Broadcast Employment Services
Attn: Mark Holloway
PO Box 4116
Oceanside, CA 92052
Ph. 800-374-0119
Fax 760-754-2115
|
3
|
1, 2, 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
|
|
University of Rhode Island*
Attn: Dr. Bobbi Koppel
90 Lower College Rd Room 228
Roosevelt Hall
Kingston, RI 02881
401-874-4043
|
2, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12
|
RR
|
Urban League of RI*
Employment Services
246 Prairie Avenue
Providence, RI 02907
401-351-5000
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12
|
Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person)
|
Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any)
|
Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized
|
SS
|
Vocational Resources/Goodwill Industries*
Attn: Mark Chute
100 Houghton Street
Providence, RI 02904
401-861-2080
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11
|
TT
|
Word of mouth/Employee, Market or Agency Referrals
|
12
|
1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
|
UU
|
Station Bulletin Board/ Current Employees; Sister Stations: KLKN-TV & SNN-TV*
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
|
VV
|
Year Up*
Attn: Pieter Van Sciver
40 Fountain Street
Providence, RI 02903
401-537-2223
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12
Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period 46
Notes:
Appendix 3: Outreach Activities
1. Internship Program:
Through the years, WLNE has been involved in helping members of the community achieve their educational goals. WLNE recruits students interested in the broadcast industry by widely advertising our internship programs at career fairs and by educating managers to mention this opportunity when speaking with members of the community. Letters of Agreement are filled out by the prospective intern and signed off on by a professor of the university. During this period, we have had a total of twelve internships at WLNE.
|
College/University
|
Department
|
Semester
|
A
|
Roger Williams University
|
News
|
Winter/Spring 2017
|
B
|
Rhode Island College
|
News
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
C
|
University of Massachusetts
|
News
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
D
|
Hofstra University
|
News - Sports
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
E
|
Nichols College
|
News - Sports
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
F
|
University Of Rhode Island
|
Production
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
G
|
Rhode Island College
|
News
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
H
|
Rhode Island College
|
News
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
I
|
University Of Rhode Island
|
News
|
Spring/Summer 2017
|
J
|
University Of Rhode Island
|
News - Sports
|
Fall 2017
|
K
|
University Of Rhode Island
|
News - Sports
|
Fall 2017
|
L
|
Quinnipiac University
|
News
|
Spring/Summer 2017
2. Job Bank & Internet Program Participation:
WLNE participates in job banks and internet programs with many organizations, as outlined above in italics, including the Year Up, Providence Journal/Monster.com, TVJobs.com, etc. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies. (See italicized recruitment sources on above list.)
3. Participation in Career Fairs:
John Methia (Director of Broadcast Operations) participated. The career fair was sponsored by Rhode Island College for the general public, college students & alumni majoring in the broadcasting industry. WLNE was recruiting for an account executive, multi-media journalist and weekend meteorologist as well as taking resumes for internships. Students were able to stop by the booth and ask questions about the station and careers in broadcasting.
Don Curtin (Promotions Manager) participated. The career fair was sponsored by University of Rhode Island for the general public, college students & alumni majoring in the broadcasting industry. WLNE was recruiting for an account executive and weekend sports anchor as well as taking resumes for internships. Students were able to stop by the booth and ask questions about the station and careers in broadcasting.
4. Participate in event or program related to career opportunities in broadcasting sponsored by educational institutions:
5. Participation in other activities reasonably calculated by the station to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcast to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such:
6. Establishing a mentoring program for station personnel:
WLNE helps current personnel achieve their career goals. During the period we had an opening for a:
7. EEO Training:
Equal Employment Opportunity Meetings are held periodically to educate department
heads regarding their roles and responsibilities in the EEO process and to ensure that
all departments are hiring and promoting in a non-discriminatory fashion. We require
all managers with hiring authority to participate in these meetings and in discussions
regarding upcoming job fairs and other recruitment activities. Minutes of these
meetings are kept in the business office’s EEO file. Sessions for this reporting period
were held on March 7, 2017 and August 30, 2017. On October 18, 2017 the Business
Manager and Operations Manager participated in the Webinar "The Changing Face of
the FCC's EEO Rule in 2017" hosted by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.
8. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:
WLNE created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day
parts. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment
opportunities to contact WLNE to get on our mailing list (all contact information
including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check
WLNE’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms WLNE is an
Equal Opportunity Employer.