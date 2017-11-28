WLNE - Annual EEO Public File Report Period: December 1, 2016 – November 30, 2017

Annual EEO Public File Report

Reporting Period: December 1, 2016 – November 30, 2017

The purpose of this EEO Public File Report (“Report”) is to comply with Section 73.2080 (c) (6) of the FCC’s Rules. This report has been prepared on behalf of the Station Employment Unit that is comprised of the following station: WLNE-TV, New Bedford, MA , and is required to be placed in the public inspection file of the station, and posted on its website.

The information contained in this Report covers the time period beginning December 1, 2016 to and including November 30, 2017 (“the Applicable Period”).

The FCC’s EEO Rules require that this Report contain the following information:

A list of all full-time vacancies filled by the Station(s) comprising the Station Employment unit during the Applicable Period;

For each vacancy, the recruitment source(s) utilized to fill the vacancy (including if applicable, organizations entitled to notification pursuant to Section 73.2080 (c)(1)(ii) of the FCC Rules, which should be separately identified), identified by name, address, contact person and telephone number;

The recruitment source that referred the hiree for each full-time vacancy during the Applicable Period;

Data reflecting the total number of persons interviewed for full-time vacancies during the Applicable Period and the total number of interviewees referred by each recruitment source utilized in connection with such vacancies; and

A list and brief description of the initiatives undertaken pursuant to Section 73.2080 (c) (2) of the FCC Rules.

The attached Appendices 1, 2 and 3 which follow have been designed, in the aggregate, to provide the required information. Please note that the numbers listed on Appendix 2 under the column entitled “Full-Time Positions for Which This Source Was Utilized” refer to the number of full-time positions listed on Appendix 1.

For purposes of this Report, a vacancy was deemed “filled” not when the offer was extended but when the hire accepted the job offer. A person was deemed “interviewed” whether he or she was interviewed in person, over the telephone or by e-mail.

Reporting Period: December 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017

Station(s) in Station Employment Unit: WLNE-TV, New Bedford, MA

Appendix 1: Vacancy Information

Full-time Positions Filled by Job Title Recruitment Source of Hire Total Number of Interviewees for Position 1 Multi-Media Journalist www.ABC6.com 5 - Chloe Leshner 2 Weekend Sports Anchor www.ABC6.com 4 - Ian Steele 3 Multi-Media Journalist www.ABC6.com 3 -John Krinjak 4 Producer www.ABC6.com 3 - Kristen Campeta 5 Producer www.ABC6.com 3 - Jennifer Favorito 6 Account Executive www.ABC6.com 3 - Kyle Taylor 7 Production Assistant www.ABC6.com 3 - Sean O'Connel 8 Producer Word of Mouth 4 - Tim Rzewski 9 Production Assistant Employee Referral 3 - Vitale Christy 10 Sales Assistant Employee Referral 3 - Taylor Devine 11 Weekend Meteorologist TVJobs.com 5 - Timothy Studebaker 12 Video Editor Word of Mouth 3 - Alex Bouthilier 13 Account Executive www.ABC6.com 4 - James Colangelo Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period: 46

Reporting Period: December 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017

Station(s) in Station Employment Unit: WLNE-TV, New Bedford, MA

Appendix 2: Recruitment Source Information

Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized A ABC6 website* www.abc6.com 21 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 B Blacks Interested in Communications* Attn: George Castro 1468 Broad Street Providence, RI 02905 401-941-9370 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12 C Boston College* 38 Commonwealth Avenue Chestnut Hill, MA 02167 617-552-3430 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 D Broadcasting & Cable 28 East 28th Street, 12th Floor New York, NY 10016 212-378-0485 www.broadcastingcable-jobs.carreerwebsite.com 13 E Brown University Website* 172 Meeting Street PO Box 1907 Providence, RI 02912-1907 401-863-1000 www.brown-csm.simplicity.com 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized F Bryant College Website* Attn: Yvonne Combies 1150 Douglas Pike, P O Box 1065 Smithfield, RI 02917 401-232-6000 www.bryant.edu ocs@bryant.edu 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 G Center for Hispanic Policy & Advocacy – ChisPA* Attn: Miguel Sanchez-Hartwein 421 Elmwood Avenue Providence, RI 02907 401-467-0111 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 H Connecticut College* Attn: John Hayes 270 Mohegan Avenue New London, CT 06320 813-254-9695 Jhayes3@conncoll.edu 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 I Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) Website* Attn: Camille Numrich 400 East Avenue Warwick, RI 02886 Ph. 401-825-2050 Fax 401-825-1148 www.ccri.edu 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 J Corporation for Public Broadcasting* Attn: Employment Outreach Project 401 Ninth Street, NW Washington, DC 20004-2036 202-879-9600 2, 8, 9, 10 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized K Craigslist.org* Attn: Jim Buckmaster 1381 9th Avenue San Francisco, CA 94122 Ph. 408-988-6395 Fax 415-504-6394 www.providence.craigslist.org 3 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12, 13 L Emerson College* Attn: Lisa Chang 120 Boyston Street Boston, MA 02116 617-824-8500 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 M Indeed.com Attn: Career Services 177 Broad Street 6th Floor Stamford, CT 06901 www.indeed.com 5 9, 10, 11, 13 N Jewish Community Center of RI* Attn: Lisa Mongeau 401 Elmgrove Avenue Providence, RI 02906 401-861-8800 lmongeau@jccri.org 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 O Jobvertise, Inc.* Attn: Samuel Roseman 32 Cumberland Drive Lincolnshire, IL 60069 www.jobvertise.com 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 11, 13 P Johnson & Wales University* Attn: Akanksha Aga 8 Abbott Park Place Providence, RI 02903 401-598-2414 careerpostings@jwu.edu 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized Q Lincoln Technical Institute* Attn: Beth Comella 622 George Washington Highway Lincoln, RI 02865 401-334-2430 bcomella@lincolntech.com 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 R JournalismJobs.com* Attn: Dan Rohn 71 Plaza Drive, 2nd Floor Berkeley, CA 94705 501-653-1521 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 S MA Labor and Workforce Development* Attn: Division of Career Services Charles F. Hurley Building

19 Staniford Street

Boston, MA 02114

617-626-5300 dcscustomerfeedback@detma.org 8, 9, 10 T Mass Broadcasters Association* www.massbroadcasters.org 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 U Medialine Attn: Mark Shilstone PO Box 51909 Pacific Grove, CA 93950 Ph. 800-237-8073 Fax 831-648-5204 medialine@medialine.com 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 V NAACP – Providence Branch* Attn: James Vincent P.O. Box 5767 881 Eddy Street

Providence, RI 02903 401-521-6222 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized W National Association of Black Journalists* Attn: Career Services 1100 Knight Hall, Ste. 3100 College Park, MD 20742 888-491-8833 2, 8, 9, 10 X National Association of Hispanic Journalists* 1050 Connecticut Avenue NW 10th Floor Washington, DC 20036 888-252-1200 nahj@ihispano.com 2, 8, 9, 10 Y NATAS * Attn: Barbara Baker 1697 Broadway, Ste. 1001 New York, NY 10019 Ph. 212-586-8424 Fax 212-246-8129 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 Z New England Institute of Technology* Attn: Pat Blakemore 2500 Post Road Warwick, RI 02886 401-739-5000 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 AA NPPA* Attn: Mindy Hutchinson 3200 Croasdaile Dr., Ste. 306 Durham, NC 27705 919-383-7246 roberteng@compuserve.com 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized BB Providence College* Attn: Feinstein Academic Center 549 River Avenue Providence, RI 02918 401-865-1000 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 CC Providence Human Relations Commission* Attn: Melba Depena 400 Westminster Street Providence, RI 02903 401-351-0475 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 DD Providence Journal/Monter.com * Attn: Mark 75 Fountain Street Providence, RI 02902 401-277-7730 www.adorder@projo.com 1 3, 4, 5, 10, 11, 13 EE Rhode Island College* Career Development Center 600 Mt. Pleasant Avenue Providence, RI 02908-1991 401-456-8000 1, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12 FF Rhode Island Department of Labor & Training* Center General Complex Attn: Sandra Powell

1511 Pontiac Avenue

Cranston, RI 02920 Ph. 401-462-8000 Fax 401-462-8722 www.dlt.state.ri.us 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized GG Rhode Island Indian Council* Attn: Employment Services 807 Broad St. Providence, RI 02907 401-941-3398 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 HH RICJ* Attn: Toby Ayers P.O. Box 893 Providence, RI 02901 401-467-1712 9, 10 II RI Nexus* Attn: Stuart Freiman 315 Iron Horse Way, Ste. 101 Providence, RI 02908 Ph. 401-278-9100 Fax 401-273-8270 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12 JJ Roger Williams University* Attn: Krystal Sweet One Old Ferry Road Bristol, RI 02809 Phone: 401-254-3224 Fax: 401-254-3497 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 KK RI State Equal Opportunity Office* Attn: Raymond Lambert One Capitol Hill Providence, RI 02908

401-222-3090 9, 10 LL Salve Regina University* Attn: Office of Career Development 100 Ochre Point Avenue Newport, RI 02840 401-341-2913 www.myinterfase.com/salve/employer career@salve.edu 8, 9, 10, 12 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized MM Ser-Jobs for Progress, Inc.* Attn: Janet Collazo 164 Bedford Street Fall River, MA 02720 508-676-1916 admin@ser-jobs.com 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 11, 12 NN Spots n Dots Attn: Emily McKay 888-884-2630 X701 ads@spotsndots.com 1 6, 13 OO TV Spy/Mediabistro 825 Eighth Avenue, 29th Floor New York, NY 10019 (800) 205-7792 www.employers.mediabistro.com 13 PP TV Jobs * Broadcast Employment Services Attn: Mark Holloway PO Box 4116 Oceanside, CA 92052 Ph. 800-374-0119 Fax 760-754-2115 jobs@tvjobs.com admin@tvjobs.com 3 1, 2, 3,4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 QQ University of Rhode Island* Attn: Dr. Bobbi Koppel 90 Lower College Rd Room 228 Roosevelt Hall Kingston, RI 02881 401-874-4043 2, 7, 8, 9, 10, 12 RR Urban League of RI* Employment Services 246 Prairie Avenue Providence, RI 02907 401-351-5000 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 Recruitment Source (Name, Address, Telephone Number, Contact Person) Total Number of Interviewees This Source has Provided During This Period (If any) Full-Time Positions for Which This Source was Utilized SS Vocational Resources/Goodwill Industries* Attn: Mark Chute 100 Houghton Street Providence, RI 02904 401-861-2080 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11 TT Word of mouth/Employee, Market or Agency Referrals 12 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 UU Station Bulletin Board/ Current Employees; Sister Stations: KLKN-TV & SNN-TV* 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 VV Year Up* Attn: Pieter Van Sciver 40 Fountain Street Providence, RI 02903 401-537-2223 pvansciver@yearup.org 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12

Total Number of Persons Interviewed During Applicable Period 46

Notes:

An asterisk (*) indicates sources that are entitled to vacancy notification.

Italicized sources indicate job banks and Internet programs to which WLNE contributes.These sources are designed to promote outreach generally, not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies.

Reporting Period: December 1, 2016 to November 30, 2017

Station(s) in Station Employment Unit: WLNE-TV, New Bedford, MA

Appendix 3: Outreach Activities

1. Internship Program:

Through the years, WLNE has been involved in helping members of the community achieve their educational goals. WLNE recruits students interested in the broadcast industry by widely advertising our internship programs at career fairs and by educating managers to mention this opportunity when speaking with members of the community. Letters of Agreement are filled out by the prospective intern and signed off on by a professor of the university. During this period, we have had a total of twelve internships at WLNE.

News Interns spend time learning the functions of the news room which include reporting, editing, shooting video, and writing stories. News interns also include Sports which focus more on shooting sports events and preparing clips for sports segments.

Production and Marketing Interns spend time behind the scenes on a variety of duties from Master Control/Production to planning and preparation tasks for our yearly July 4th Parade production.

College/University Department Semester A Roger Williams University News Winter/Spring 2017 B Rhode Island College News Spring/Summer 2017 C University of Massachusetts News Spring/Summer 2017 D Hofstra University News - Sports Spring/Summer 2017 E Nichols College News - Sports Spring/Summer 2017 F University Of Rhode Island Production Spring/Summer 2017 G Rhode Island College News Spring/Summer 2017 H Rhode Island College News Spring/Summer 2017 I University Of Rhode Island News Spring/Summer 2017 J University Of Rhode Island News - Sports Fall 2017 K University Of Rhode Island News - Sports Fall 2017 L Quinnipiac University News Spring/Summer 2017

2. Job Bank & Internet Program Participation:

WLNE participates in job banks and internet programs with many organizations, as outlined above in italics, including the Year Up, Providence Journal/Monster.com, TVJobs.com, etc. These organizations have programs designed for outreach generally, and are not primarily directed to providing notification of specific job vacancies. (See italicized recruitment sources on above list.)

3. Participation in Career Fairs:

Rhode Island College Job & Internship Fair - March 29, 2017

John Methia (Director of Broadcast Operations) participated. The career fair was sponsored by Rhode Island College for the general public, college students & alumni majoring in the broadcasting industry. WLNE was recruiting for an account executive, multi-media journalist and weekend meteorologist as well as taking resumes for internships. Students were able to stop by the booth and ask questions about the station and careers in broadcasting.

University of Rhode Island Fall Internship & Job Fair - April 15, 2017

Don Curtin (Promotions Manager) participated. The career fair was sponsored by University of Rhode Island for the general public, college students & alumni majoring in the broadcasting industry. WLNE was recruiting for an account executive and weekend sports anchor as well as taking resumes for internships. Students were able to stop by the booth and ask questions about the station and careers in broadcasting.

4. Participate in event or program related to career opportunities in broadcasting sponsored by educational institutions:

John DeLuca (News Anchor) – Visited schools (listed below) to speak about his job as a broadcaster/anchor at ABC6. The students were able to ask questions about his career in television. 02/17/17 – Lincoln High School in Lincoln for career day 04/28/17 – Ashton Elementary School in Cumberland for reading week.



February 17, 2017 - Nick Coit (Sports reporter) participated in a journalism forum at Lincoln High School Journalism Academy to discuss his job as a broadcaster/sports reporter at ABC6.He spoke about the future of the industry and job prospects.The students were able to ask questions about journalism and his career in television.

March 29, 2017 - Christina Myers (News Anchor) - Visited Marieville Elementary School in North Providence to speak about her job as a broadcaster/anchor at ABC6.The students were able to ask questions about her career in television.

Ken Bell (Sports Director) – Visited various schools in Rhode Island and surrounding areas (listed below) to talk about his career in sports.The students were able to ask questions about sports and his career in television. 03/22/17 – Black Rock Elementary School in Coventry 04/05/17 – Robert Hornton Elementary School in Warwick 04/24/17 – Bishop McVinney Middle School in Providence



April 26, 2017 – Jeff Desnoyers (Chief Meteorologist) spoke to students at Bishop McVinney School in Providence.He talked about the duties and challenges of working at a television station and day-to- day responsibilities of meteorologist.The students were able to ask questions about his career in broadcasting.

Doreen Scanlon (News Anchor) - Visited various schools (listed below) to speak about her job as a broadcaster/anchor at ABC6.The students were able to ask questions about his career in television. 04/11/17 – Centredale Elementary School in North providence 04/12/17 – Pleasant View Elementary School in Providence 04/13/17 – Fogarty School in Providence 04/26/17 – Ashton Elementary School in Cumberland 04/28/17 - Bishop McVinney School in Providence 05/22/17 - Glen Hills School in Cranston 05/23/17 - Edgewood Highland School in Cranston



Chelsea Priest (Meteorologist) – Visited various schools in Rhode Island and surrounding areas (listed below) to speak about weather safety, the science of weather and day-to-day activities of a meteorologist.The students were able to ask questions about weather and her career in television. 02/01/17 – Winman Junior High School in Warwick 02/15/17 – Harry Kizirian Elementary School in Providence 03/09/17 - Moses Brown in Providence 04/12/17 - St. Peter School in Warwick 04/13/17 - Randall Holden Elementary School in Warwick 04/26/17 - Bishop McVinney School in Providence 05/24/17 - Eden Park Elementary School in Cranston 05/25/17 - Glen Hills Elementary in Cranston 05/26/17 - Orchard Farm School in Cranston 05/31/17 - Warwick Neck Elementary School in Warwick 10/12/17 - Lady of Mercy School in East Greenwich 11/10/17 - St. Michael's Country Day School in Newport



May 2, 2017 - Melissa Randall (News Anchor) - Spoke to students at Globe School in Woonsocket.She talked about her job as a broadcaster/anchor at ABC6.The students were able to ask questions about her career in television.

5. Participation in other activities reasonably calculated by the station to further the goal of disseminating information as to employment opportunities in broadcast to job candidates who might otherwise be unaware of such:

February 2, 2017 – Christina Myers (News Anchor) spoke to Hallworth House senior center in Providence about her career as a news broadcaster.She spoke about local news, jobs in television, and the changing face of media, as well as the future of the industry.Those in attendance were able to ask questions about journalism and her career in television.

6. Establishing a mentoring program for station personnel:

WLNE helps current personnel achieve their career goals. During the period we had an opening for a:

Master Control and we promoted a Part-Time Production Assistant for this position.

Sports Director and we promoted a Sports Anchor for this position.

7. EEO Training:

Equal Employment Opportunity Meetings are held periodically to educate department

heads regarding their roles and responsibilities in the EEO process and to ensure that

all departments are hiring and promoting in a non-discriminatory fashion. We require

all managers with hiring authority to participate in these meetings and in discussions

regarding upcoming job fairs and other recruitment activities. Minutes of these

meetings are kept in the business office’s EEO file. Sessions for this reporting period

were held on March 7, 2017 and August 30, 2017. On October 18, 2017 the Business

Manager and Operations Manager participated in the Webinar "The Changing Face of

the FCC's EEO Rule in 2017" hosted by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP.

8. Disseminating Information as to Employment Opportunities in Broadcasting:

WLNE created a television spot which airs approximately every day on different day

parts. The spot: 1) asks organizations that distribute information about employment

opportunities to contact WLNE to get on our mailing list (all contact information

including address, phone and email are provided) and 2) informs job seekers to check

WLNE’s website for postings of current openings. The spot confirms WLNE is an

Equal Opportunity Employer.