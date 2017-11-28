Alpacas on the loose in Attleboro

Courtesy of Mark Stockwell and the Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO, M.A. (WLNE) — Attleboro Police Department worked to wrangle a pack of alpacas that escaped from a local farm on Tuesday.

A pack of alpacas escaped from Happy Snowman Alpaca Farm located at Slater Street around 1:45 p.m., police said.

Soon, police dispatch began getting calls about a small herd of alpacas wandering through the cul-de-sac area of Metacommett Drive neighborhood.

Officers, neighbors, and farm employees helped gather all ten of the alpacas together in about ten to fifteen minutes.

Police said despite some of the alpacas spitting, they were very cooperative when it came to getting them back to their safe zone.

